Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $44.71 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

