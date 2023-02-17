BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.67

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.67 and traded as low as C$11.50. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$11.57, with a volume of 210,858 shares trading hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.92.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

