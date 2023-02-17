Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $264.01 million and $13.24 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00006295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00430445 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,940.56 or 0.28513454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

