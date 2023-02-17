Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 87.18%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter.

NYSE:BORR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 1,192,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BORR. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

