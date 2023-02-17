Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $255.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $320.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $343.53.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $335.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.94. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $426.36. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

