Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

