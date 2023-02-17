Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,728. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.