Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,728. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.