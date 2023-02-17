BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,909,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Biogen by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 269,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.54.

Biogen Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $271.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.91. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

