BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,015,000 after buying an additional 667,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Celestica by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 639,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 283,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also

