BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,262 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

