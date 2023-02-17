BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 185,308 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,308 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.34%.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

