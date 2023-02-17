BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,684 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE PSA opened at $299.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.76. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

