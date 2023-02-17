BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,910 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $194.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Read More

