BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,509 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.