Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BR traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $143.12. 22,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.