Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Target Price at $39.50

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
KDP opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
