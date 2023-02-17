Brokerages Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Target Price at $32.60

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

PEBO stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $855.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

