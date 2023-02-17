Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $17.29

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

About R1 RCM

RCM opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86.

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.