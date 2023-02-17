Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.25

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.25 and traded as high as C$46.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$46.50, with a volume of 218,996 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.02. The firm has a market cap of C$21.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.