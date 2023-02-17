Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DARE. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Daré Bioscience Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.33.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
