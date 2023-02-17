Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 234,330 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,330 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

