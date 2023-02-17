Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $47,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $49,334,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,221,169. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $174.66 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $321.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.