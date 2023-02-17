Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.42% of SPX Technologies worth $35,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPXC stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

