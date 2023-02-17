Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.41% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $32,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after acquiring an additional 760,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $22,918,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.2 %

KNX stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.