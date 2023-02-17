BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $90.42.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

