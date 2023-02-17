BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 238.1 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTBIF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTBIF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

