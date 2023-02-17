C2X 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,374.91 (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. C2X has a market cap of $46.61 million and $2,374.91 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, C2X has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00425940 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.70 or 0.28215038 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

