Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up 0.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 327.2% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 82,782 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $524,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

