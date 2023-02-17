Cadence Bank Buys New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $161.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.48. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

