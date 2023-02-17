Cadence Bank Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Corteva by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 68.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,447,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

