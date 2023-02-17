Cadence Bank Invests $279,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 63,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 227.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Shares of FNV opened at $134.93 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

