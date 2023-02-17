Cadence Bank Invests $345,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.