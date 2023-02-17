Cadence Bank Makes New $548,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $162.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

