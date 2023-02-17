Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $58.79.

