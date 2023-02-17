Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $307.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

