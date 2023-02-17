Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 539,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Unum Group by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 441,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $42.82 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

