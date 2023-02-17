CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

