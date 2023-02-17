Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CALA. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440,491.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Insider Transactions at Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Articles

