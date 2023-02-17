Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.88.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.95. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

About Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

