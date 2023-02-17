Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$196.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.22.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$173.43. 152,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,368. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$139.24 and a 12-month high of C$195.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.69.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

