Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$196.00 target price (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.22.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

CTC.A traded up C$0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching C$173.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.69. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$139.24 and a 1 year high of C$195.00. The company has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

