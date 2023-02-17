Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.13

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.13 and traded as high as C$28.20. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$28.10, with a volume of 963,219 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.15.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,284.73.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

