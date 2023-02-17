Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Bought by Invenire Partners LP

Invenire Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,599 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe comprises about 4.7% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Invenire Partners LP owned approximately 1.25% of Cantaloupe worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

CTLP opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,930.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

