Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CSWC. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 378,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,035. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.82%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

