Cardano Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.99 billion and $387.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.78 or 0.06910636 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00079935 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028205 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00057483 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00030860 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010198 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,640,002,784 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.