Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.78. 5,113,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,616. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

