Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.05.

Carvana Trading Down 13.9 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $156.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

