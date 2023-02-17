Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Catalent Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.