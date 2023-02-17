Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,006 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $246.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

