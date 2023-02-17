Cedar Fair, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Cedar Fair has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.5% per year over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:FUN opened at $45.00 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.